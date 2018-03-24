Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Stock Price

News coverage about Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Proteostasis Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0257850148112 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Shares of PTI stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,795. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $185.86, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 6.66.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovery and development of therapeutics that treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network, a set of pathways that control protein biosynthesis, folding, trafficking and clearance. It has developed the Disease Relevant Translation (DRT) technology platform, a drug screening approach for identifying highly translatable therapeutics based on predictive and functionally pertinent phenotypic assays and disease relevant models.

