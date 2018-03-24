Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SolarCity (SCTY) Stock Price

News coverage about SolarCity (NASDAQ:SCTY) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SolarCity earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the renewable energy company an impact score of 44.2451991510102 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SCTY stock remained flat at $$20.34 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

About SolarCity

SolarCity Corporation is a United States-based solar provider. The Company is primarily engaged in the design, manufacture, installation and sale or lease of solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers, or sale of electricity generated by solar energy systems to customers. It operates through solar energy products and services segment.

