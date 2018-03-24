Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pointer Telocation (PNTR) Stock Price

News articles about Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pointer Telocation earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.5922546819282 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pointer Telocation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pointer Telocation in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Capital upgraded Pointer Telocation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Pointer Telocation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pointer Telocation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of PNTR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.44. Pointer Telocation has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Pointer Telocation had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $18.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. research analysts forecast that Pointer Telocation will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Pointer Telocation Company Profile

Pointer Telocation Ltd. is a provider of mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries and other mobile tracking markets, such as cargo, assets, shipping and containers. The Company offers roadside assistance (RSA) services, automobile repair and towing services, stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) and other services.

