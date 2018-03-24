News headlines about Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kingold Jewelry earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.7777070014252 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of KGJI stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.31. 47,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,736. Kingold Jewelry has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.30, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Kingold Jewelry alerts:

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Kingold Jewelry had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $657.07 million during the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/24/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-kingold-jewelry-kgji-stock-price.html.

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs and manufactures 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments, through a variable interest entity relationship with Wuhan Kingold Jewelry Company Limited (Wuhan Kingold). The Company develops, promotes and sells a range of products to the jewelry market across the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingold Jewelry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingold Jewelry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.