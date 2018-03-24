Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Stock Price

News headlines about Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gulf Island Fabrication earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.7496204782399 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIFI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

GIFI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. 139,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,185. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $121.85, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 15.44% and a negative net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kirk J. Meche purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,844.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc (Gulf Island) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a fabricator of steel platforms and other specialized structures for customers in the offshore oil and gas industry. It also performs onshore and offshore construction and fabrication services for customers in the marine industry.

