Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tintri (TNTR) Share Price

Press coverage about Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tintri earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.2200752917009 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tintri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tintri in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 target price on Tintri and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Tintri from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

TNTR stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 413,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Tintri has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 645,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $3,575,698.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tintri Company Profile

Tintri, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform to organizations and cloud service providers. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform combines cloud management software, Web services and a range of all-flash storage systems. Its enterprise cloud platform is based on its Tintri CONNECT Web services architecture, which is designed to work like public cloud architecture using Web services.

