News headlines about Sparton (NYSE:SPA) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sparton earned a media sentiment score of -0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the electronics maker an impact score of 44.3487037152496 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SPA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.19. 105,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,755. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $171.03, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.19. Sparton has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $23.59.

Get Sparton alerts:

Sparton (NYSE:SPA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.82 million during the quarter. Sparton had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.20%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sparton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sparton (SPA) Given Media Sentiment Score of -0.07” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/24/sparton-spa-given-media-sentiment-score-of-0-07.html.

About Sparton

Sparton Corporation is a provider of design, development and manufacturing services for electromechanical devices, as well as engineered products complementary to the same electromechanical value stream. The Company operates through two segments: Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS) and Engineered Components & Products (ECP).

Receive News & Ratings for Sparton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.