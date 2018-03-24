Speedcash (SCS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,885.00

Speedcash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Speedcash has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Speedcash has a total market cap of $132,964.00 and $2,885.00 worth of Speedcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Speedcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003504 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Cryptohub and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000489 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00027979 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Speedcash Coin Profile

Speedcash is a coin. Speedcash’s total supply is 476,918 coins and its circulating supply is 424,136 coins. Speedcash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia. Speedcash’s official website is www.scash.ml.

Speedcash Coin Trading

Speedcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to buy Speedcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Speedcash must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Speedcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

