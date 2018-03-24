Spin Master Corp (TOY) Insider Nancy Ann Zwiers Sells 3,845 Shares of Stock

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) insider Nancy Ann Zwiers sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.81, for a total value of C$199,209.45.

Shares of TOY stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,816. Spin Master Corp has a 12-month low of C$34.52 and a 12-month high of C$61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1,530.00 and a P/E ratio of 25.19.

Several analysts have weighed in on TOY shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.25.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

