Stealthcoin (XST) Market Cap Hits $7.74 Million

Stealthcoin (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Stealthcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003059 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Stealthcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $15,435.00 worth of Stealthcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stealthcoin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00060990 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012858 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00070707 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00022535 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030076 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00523650 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00074268 BTC.

About Stealthcoin

Stealthcoin (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2014. Stealthcoin’s total supply is 28,412,359 coins. The official website for Stealthcoin is www.stealthcoin.com. The Reddit community for Stealthcoin is /r/StealthCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealthcoin’s official Twitter account is @stealthcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealthcoin Coin Trading

Stealthcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Stealthcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealthcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealthcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

