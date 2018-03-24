Stryker Co. (SYK) VP Yin C. Becker Sells 3,848 Shares of Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) VP Yin C. Becker sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $626,839.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SYK stock traded down $3.24 on Friday, hitting $157.57. 1,227,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,028. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.82 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $60,246.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 70.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/24/stryker-co-syk-vp-yin-c-becker-sells-3848-shares-of-stock.html.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.