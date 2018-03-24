TerraForm Power, Inc. New (TERP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

TerraForm Power, Inc. New (NASDAQ:TERP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TERP. Goldman Sachs began coverage on TerraForm Power, Inc. New in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded TerraForm Power, Inc. New from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of TERP stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. TerraForm Power, Inc. New has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $1,584.52, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CEO John Stinebaugh bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,602. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TerraForm Power, Inc. New during the third quarter worth $511,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TerraForm Power, Inc. New by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,077 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TerraForm Power, Inc. New by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,376 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TerraForm Power, Inc. New by 9.9% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,708 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 32,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of TerraForm Power, Inc. New by 63.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,892 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

TerraForm Power, Inc is a United States-based holding company. The Company owns clean power generation assets. This includes solar and wind assets located in the United States, Canada and other markets. Its clean power generation assets serve utility, commercial and residential customers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of renewable energy facilities located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,983.1 megawatts.

