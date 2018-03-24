TheGCCcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,178.00 (GCC)

TheGCCcoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. TheGCCcoin has a market cap of $1.57 million and $3,178.00 worth of TheGCCcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TheGCCcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TheGCCcoin has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00060672 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012434 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00070431 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00022614 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00028500 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00509615 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000246 BTC.

TheGCCcoin Profile

TheGCCcoin (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2015. TheGCCcoin’s total supply is 988,348,026 coins and its circulating supply is 598,101,458 coins. The official website for TheGCCcoin is www.thegcccoin.com. The official message board for TheGCCcoin is www.thegcccoin.com/community. TheGCCcoin’s official Twitter account is @thegccgroup_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

TheGCCcoin Coin Trading

TheGCCcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy TheGCCcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TheGCCcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TheGCCcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

