Trade Desk Inc (TTD) CFO Paul Ross Sells 8,682 Shares of Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Paul Ross sold 8,682 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $487,754.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,633.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Paul Ross sold 3,729 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $222,658.59.

TTD stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.34. 655,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,220. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $67.30. The company has a market cap of $2,281.66, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.25 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.47 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

