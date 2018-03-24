TransferCoin Price Tops $1.74 on Exchanges (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and approximately $219,061.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00019464 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00224949 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010111 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 6,390,551 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Transfer is a new cryptocurrency that will feature a uniquely implemented and decentralized p2p anonymization feature via Proof of Stake protocol extensions. Their decentralized network aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. Transactions are lightning-fast at just 60 seconds confirmation time.Their main goal is availability on all possible devices and using all kinds of Internet services. Such as email, sms, social networks. Latest Updates Cross-Send was done completely custom by infernoman. (Cross-Send allows you to spend Transfercoin where Bitcoin is accepted.)MAC Wallet Trading. Transfercoin is the first to do this.Full implementation of secp256k1 for ecdsa sig's.Dark features working based off of dash 0.12.0. (Stealth addresses, Darksend,Encrypted Messaging, Masternodes)Staking and Masternodes in the same wallet. (If your running a masternode in your wallet) Masternodes and Staking in an Android Wallet.”

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

