Triangles 1-Day Volume Tops $206.00 (TRI)

Triangles (CURRENCY:TRI) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Triangles coin can now be purchased for $6.42 or 0.00074269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Triangles has a market cap of $692,211.00 and $206.00 worth of Triangles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Triangles has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00059848 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012393 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00070405 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022021 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00028910 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00513945 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Triangles

Triangles (CURRENCY:TRI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2014. Triangles’ total supply is 107,770 coins. The official website for Triangles is www.triangles.network. Triangles’ official Twitter account is @trianglestri.

According to CryptoCompare, “Triangle is a PoW/PoS hybrid with a 33% annualised rate. The coin fell into bad repute at the end of 2014 but was ultimately picked up bu community memebrs on bitcointalk and relaunched. “

Buying and Selling Triangles

Triangles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Triangles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triangles must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Triangles using one of the exchanges listed above.

