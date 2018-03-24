Tucows Inc. (TC) Insider David John Woroch Sells 2,000 Shares

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) insider David John Woroch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.55, for a total transaction of C$113,100.00.

TC stock traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$72.57. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503. The company has a market capitalization of $815.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of -0.05. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of C$60.01 and a 1 year high of C$89.78.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$115.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$118.50 million.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc is engaged in providing Internet services. The Company’s segments include Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment includes mobile, fixed high-speed Internet access services, Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services and portfolio services.

