Uniqure (QURE) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QURE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, November 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

QURE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. 251,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,856. Uniqure has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market cap of $731.58, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.09.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 39,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $850,750.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria E. Cantor sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $118,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,527. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company's principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease.

