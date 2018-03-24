United Therapeutics (UTHR) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UTHR. ValuEngine raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.20.

UTHR stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.39. 301,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,342. The stock has a market cap of $4,688.05, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.01. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $106.30 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.55 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $121,011.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 43,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $4,780,507.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,753.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,938 shares of company stock worth $7,355,949 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,359,000 after acquiring an additional 189,378 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,861,000 after acquiring an additional 26,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,531,000 after acquiring an additional 71,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,120,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 705,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,974,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the period.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

