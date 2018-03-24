Unitus 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,170.00 (UIS)

Unitus (CURRENCY:UIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Unitus has traded 35% higher against the dollar. One Unitus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Unitus has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $2,170.00 worth of Unitus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,735.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.83 or 0.06105160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $995.09 or 0.11488100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.01863680 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.41 or 0.02429090 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00214567 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00089633 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00698869 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.46 or 0.02833800 BTC.

About Unitus

UIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2014. Unitus’ total supply is 46,785,866 coins. Unitus’ official website is unitus.online. The Reddit community for Unitus is /r/Unitus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unitus’ official Twitter account is @UnitusCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unitus allows users to mine via the algorithm of their choice. The website however has not been working for some time. “

Unitus Coin Trading

Unitus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Unitus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitus must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

