Upfiring (UFR) Price Reaches $0.26

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Upfiring token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded up 15% against the dollar. Upfiring has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $90,599.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002739 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00765515 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011219 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00038885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00151701 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00177834 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring launched on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,085,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring.

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

