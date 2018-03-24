USDe (USDE) Market Cap Tops $236,781.00

USDe (CURRENCY:USDE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. USDe has a market cap of $236,781.00 and approximately $305.00 worth of USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDe has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One USDe coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00627976 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005280 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000568 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002879 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003424 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001538 BTC.

USDe Profile

USDe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. USDe’s total supply is 1,134,236,104 coins. USDe’s official Twitter account is @CoinUSDE. The official website for USDe is usde.co.

USDe Coin Trading

USDe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDe must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

