Vault Coin (VLTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5,406.00

Vault Coin (CURRENCY:VLTC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Vault Coin has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vault Coin has a market capitalization of $5,406.00 and $144.00 worth of Vault Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vault Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vault Coin Coin Profile

VLTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Vault Coin’s total supply is 530,385,540 coins and its circulating supply is 30,385,540 coins. Vault Coin’s official Twitter account is @vaultcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vault Coin is vltcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vault Coin

Vault Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Vault Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vault Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vault Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

