Verify Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.16 Million (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. Verify has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $14,719.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verify has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Verify token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00003743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Token Store and EtherDelta.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00764063 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011194 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00039346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00149314 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00180644 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Verify

Verify’s launch date was December 5th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,430,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verify is verify.as.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verify is a distributed reputation protocol built for eCommerce. It monitors and continually updates the reputation of the various parties involved in a transaction. This results in a public, provably valid reputation record for buyers and sellers as rated by their counterparties. Finally, this reputation data is used in various ways to incentivize reputed sellers and buyers to continue using the Verify protocol. CRED is an ECR20 token used within the Verify platform. “

Verify Token Trading

Verify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, YoBit and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verify must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

