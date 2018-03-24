Veros (VRS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $987.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 67.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. Veros has a total market capitalization of $40,042.00 and approximately $987.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veros has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. One Veros token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002757 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00763414 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011290 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00038949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00150960 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00178580 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 486,609,040 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. Veros’ official website is veros.pro.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and C-CEX. It is not possible to buy Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

