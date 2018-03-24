Virco Mfg. (VIRC) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ: VIRC) is one of 29 public companies in the “HM FURN/APPLI” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Virco Mfg. to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Virco Mfg. pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Virco Mfg. pays out 600.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “HM FURN/APPLI” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 48.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Virco Mfg. lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Virco Mfg. has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virco Mfg.’s competitors have a beta of 1.32, meaning that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Virco Mfg. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “HM FURN/APPLI” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Virco Mfg. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “HM FURN/APPLI” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Virco Mfg. and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virco Mfg. 0 0 0 0 N/A Virco Mfg. Competitors 90 351 492 36 2.49

Virco Mfg. currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.53%. As a group, “HM FURN/APPLI” companies have a potential upside of 26.87%. Given Virco Mfg.’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Virco Mfg. is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virco Mfg. and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virco Mfg. $173.42 million $22.76 million 430.43 Virco Mfg. Competitors $2.53 billion $129.18 million 35.46

Virco Mfg.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Virco Mfg.. Virco Mfg. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Virco Mfg. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virco Mfg. 0.19% 0.58% 0.27% Virco Mfg. Competitors 3.70% 13.74% 6.06%

Summary

Virco Mfg. competitors beat Virco Mfg. on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation (Virco) is engaged in the designing, producing and distributing of furniture for a range family of customers. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of moveable educational furniture and equipment for the preschool through 12th grade market in the United States. It manufactures an assortment of products, including mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. Its primary furniture lines are constructed of tubular metal legs and frames, combined with wood and plastic tops, plastic seats and backs, upholstered seats and backs, and upholstered rigid polyethylene and polypropylene shells. Virco also has flat metal forming capabilities to enable the production of desks, returns, bookcases, filing cabinets, mobile pedestals and related items. Its ZUMA line includes cantilever chairs; tablet arm chairs with a fixed or articulating work surface and a compact footprint, and steel-frame rockers.

