Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers (NGVC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.1073380135259 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NGVC stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.31. 50,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,691. The stock has a market cap of $166.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.12. Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Get Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers alerts:

Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $202.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.86 million. Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.25%. research analysts anticipate that Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers (NGVC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/24/vitamin-cottage-natural-grocers-ngvc-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-finds.html.

About Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.