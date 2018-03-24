Vuzix (VUZI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vuzix earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.0984289333362 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VUZI. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Vuzix from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Vuzix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Vuzix in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vuzix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Shares of VUZI stock remained flat at $$6.45 during midday trading on Friday. 447,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,200. Vuzix has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $176.09, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CFO Grant Russell acquired 5,000 shares of Vuzix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products are worn like eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. Its products include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; augmented reality products, which provide the user a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, and real-world environment; and video viewing glasses as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming for on-the-go users, as well as support for stepping into virtual worlds, simulations, and virtual reality gaming.

