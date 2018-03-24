Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

WDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 5,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $132,926.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,569.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,485,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,289,000 after acquiring an additional 67,209 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,113,000 after acquiring an additional 249,118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,929,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,060,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,695,000 after acquiring an additional 122,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 652,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDR stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,678. The company has a market cap of $1,646.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Waddell & Reed Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/24/waddell-reed-financial-inc-wdr-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, incorporated on December 24, 1981, is a holding company. The Company is a mutual fund and asset management company. The Company provides investment management, investment advisory, investment product underwriting, and distribution and shareholder services administration to Waddell & Reed Advisors group of mutual funds (the Advisors Funds), Ivy Funds, Ivy Funds Variable Insurance Portfolios (Ivy Funds VIP), InvestEd Portfolios and 529 college savings plan (collectively, the Funds), and the Ivy Global Investors Fund SICAV (the SICAV) and its Ivy Global Investors sub-funds (the IGI Funds), and institutional and separately managed accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.