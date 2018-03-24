Wanchain 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $36.98 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $0.00 and $36.98 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $4.25 or 0.00049219 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00130717 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00019947 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029046 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009640 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005082 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 71.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not possible to buy Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

