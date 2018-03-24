Wolverine World Wide (WWW) & Talon International (TALN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Talon International (OTCMKTS: TALN) and Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Wolverine World Wide pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Talon International does not pay a dividend. Wolverine World Wide pays out -800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Talon International and Wolverine World Wide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talon International 1.10% 6.37% 2.37% Wolverine World Wide 0.01% 16.20% 6.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Talon International and Wolverine World Wide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talon International 0 0 0 0 N/A Wolverine World Wide 0 8 4 0 2.33

Wolverine World Wide has a consensus target price of $28.41, indicating a potential upside of 0.92%. Given Wolverine World Wide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wolverine World Wide is more favorable than Talon International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Talon International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Wolverine World Wide shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Talon International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Wolverine World Wide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talon International and Wolverine World Wide’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talon International $48.26 million 0.16 $990,000.00 $0.01 8.53 Wolverine World Wide $2.35 billion 1.15 $300,000.00 ($0.03) -938.33

Talon International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wolverine World Wide. Wolverine World Wide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talon International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Talon International has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolverine World Wide has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Wolverine World Wide beats Talon International on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Talon International Company Profile

Talon International, Inc. is a holding company, which specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of a range of apparel components and accessories, including custom zippers, apparel trim components and specialty stretch technology for interlinings. The Company distributes a range of apparel zipper, trim and interlining products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers and mass merchandisers. It operates its business under approximately two product groups, such as Talon Zipper and Talon Trim (which includes its Tekfit stretch technology products). It manufactures and distributes zippers under its Talon brand name to manufacturers for apparel brands and retailers. Talon Trim items include labels, buttons, leather patches, woven labels and others. Under its Tekfit brand, it develops and sells fabric stretch technology that utilizes processes to create stretchable comfort waistbands, shirt collars and inner pocketing panels.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of casual footwear and apparel, outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, children’s footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. It operates in four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, which offers Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, and Chaco footwear; Wolverine Boston Group, which offers Sperry footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, and Keds footwear and apparel; Wolverine Heritage Group, which offers Wolverine footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HyTest safety footwear, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group, which offers Stride Rite footwear and apparel, and its multi-brand consumer-direct businesses. It also operates a performance leather business. The Wolverine Leathers Division markets pigskin leather for use primarily in the footwear industry.

