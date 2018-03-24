Zacks: American River Bankshares (AMRB) Given $15.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $15.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned American River Bankshares an industry rank of 91 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 target price on shares of American River Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of AMRB stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.26. 8,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,976. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $92.79, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). American River Bankshares had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million. analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American River Bankshares announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback 310,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Kevin Bender sold 4,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $73,218.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,229.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American River Bankshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 498,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 95,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary is American River Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s primary business is serving the commercial banking needs of small to mid-sized businesses. The Bank accepts checking and savings deposits; offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit; makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, secured real estate loans, and other installment and term loans, and offers other customary banking services.

