Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Triangle Capital Co. (TCAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Triangle Capital Co. (NYSE:TCAP) will report sales of $26.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triangle Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.46 million and the highest is $27.38 million. Triangle Capital reported sales of $30.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triangle Capital will report full-year sales of $26.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $115.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $119.40 million per share, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $126.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Triangle Capital.

Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. Triangle Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Triangle Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Triangle Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Triangle Capital in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Triangle Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, UBS raised Triangle Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Triangle Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of TCAP stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,047. The company has a market cap of $561.89, a P/E ratio of -19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 43.15, a current ratio of 43.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Triangle Capital has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $19.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. Triangle Capital’s payout ratio is -210.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCAP. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triangle Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Triangle Capital during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triangle Capital by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Triangle Capital during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Triangle Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triangle Capital Corporation is an internally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing to lower middle market companies located primarily in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to seek attractive returns by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments.

