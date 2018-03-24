Zacks: Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (SAUC) Given $2.75 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $2.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Diversified Restaurant an industry rank of 126 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAUC. ValuEngine downgraded Diversified Restaurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Restaurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

SAUC stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,723. Diversified Restaurant has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAUC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Diversified Restaurant in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Diversified Restaurant in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Diversified Restaurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (DRH) is a restaurant company. The Company is a franchisee of Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW).As of September 25, 2016, the Company operated 64 BWW restaurants, which are located in Michigan, Florida, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. The BWW restaurants feature a range of menu items with a multimedia social environment, a bar and an open layout designed to create a dining experience for sports fans and families.

