Zacks: Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NETS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NYSE:NETS) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $10.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.12) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Netshoes (CAYMAN) an industry rank of 30 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Netshoes (CAYMAN) alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NETS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

NETS stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $6.47. 55,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Netshoes has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netshoes (CAYMAN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Netshoes (CAYMAN) by 309.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 197,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 149,459 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC grew its position in Netshoes (CAYMAN) by 69.8% in the third quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 143,172 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Netshoes (CAYMAN) by 222.5% in the third quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 606,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 418,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Netshoes (CAYMAN) in the third quarter valued at $949,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/24/zacks-netshoes-cayman-ltd-nets-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-analysts.html.

Netshoes (CAYMAN) Company Profile

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited is a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Latin America. The Company focuses on offering an online consumer platform in Latin America. The Company operates through two segments: Brazil and International. The Company operates in Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico. The Brazil segment consists of retail sales of consumer products from all of its verticals (which includes sales of sporting goods and related garments, as well as fashion and beauty goods) carried out through its sites Netshoes.com.br and Zattini.com.br and third-party sites that it manages, as well as its business to business offline operation.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NETS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netshoes (CAYMAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netshoes (CAYMAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.