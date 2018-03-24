Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey
Posted by Austin De'Marion on Mar 24th, 2018
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is one of 99 public companies in the “MACHINERY” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Zebra Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
90.0% of Zebra Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of shares of all “MACHINERY” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Zebra Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “MACHINERY” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Zebra Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zebra Technologies
|$3.72 billion
|$17.00 million
|426.11
|Zebra Technologies Competitors
|$3.86 billion
|$259.43 million
|2.27
Zebra Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Zebra Technologies. Zebra Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zebra Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zebra Technologies
|0
|3
|6
|0
|2.67
|Zebra Technologies Competitors
|583
|2996
|2919
|84
|2.38
Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $139.88, suggesting a potential upside of 2.59%. As a group, “MACHINERY” companies have a potential upside of 11.72%. Given Zebra Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zebra Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Risk & Volatility
Zebra Technologies has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zebra Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.73, meaning that their average share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Zebra Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zebra Technologies
|0.46%
|42.96%
|7.87%
|Zebra Technologies Competitors
|3.79%
|14.12%
|4.38%
Summary
Zebra Technologies rivals beat Zebra Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Zebra Technologies
Zebra Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products. The Company’s AIDC products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification (RFID) readers, wireless local area network (WLAN) products, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems (RTLS), related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and utilities and application software. The Company operates through two segments: Enterprise, which comprises its mobile computing, data capture, RFID and WLAN products, and services, and Legacy Zebra, which comprises barcode and card printing, location solutions, supplies and services. The Company’s products are used in automatic identification (auto ID), data collection and personal identification applications.
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.