Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is one of 99 public companies in the “MACHINERY” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Zebra Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Zebra Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of shares of all “MACHINERY” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Zebra Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “MACHINERY” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zebra Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zebra Technologies $3.72 billion $17.00 million 426.11 Zebra Technologies Competitors $3.86 billion $259.43 million 2.27

Zebra Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Zebra Technologies. Zebra Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zebra Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zebra Technologies 0 3 6 0 2.67 Zebra Technologies Competitors 583 2996 2919 84 2.38

Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $139.88, suggesting a potential upside of 2.59%. As a group, “MACHINERY” companies have a potential upside of 11.72%. Given Zebra Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zebra Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Zebra Technologies has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zebra Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.73, meaning that their average share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zebra Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zebra Technologies 0.46% 42.96% 7.87% Zebra Technologies Competitors 3.79% 14.12% 4.38%

Summary

Zebra Technologies rivals beat Zebra Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products. The Company’s AIDC products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification (RFID) readers, wireless local area network (WLAN) products, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems (RTLS), related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and utilities and application software. The Company operates through two segments: Enterprise, which comprises its mobile computing, data capture, RFID and WLAN products, and services, and Legacy Zebra, which comprises barcode and card printing, location solutions, supplies and services. The Company’s products are used in automatic identification (auto ID), data collection and personal identification applications.

