Zilliqa Market Capitalization Tops $366.65 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $366.65 million and $35.23 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002744 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00763803 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011222 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00039226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00149670 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00178745 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,605,326,966 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelliqa is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

