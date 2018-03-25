$0.19 EPS Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.16. Chart Industries posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,800%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLS. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Craig Hallum raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Chart Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chart Industries stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,348. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1,786.05, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/0-19-eps-expected-for-chart-industries-inc-gtls-this-quarter.html.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc is a diversified global manufacturer of engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services used throughout the industrial gas, energy and biomedical industries. The Company operates through three business segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S) and BioMedical.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.