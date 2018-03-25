-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Resource Capital Corp. (RSO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Resource Capital Corp. (NYSE:RSO) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Resource Capital’s earnings. Resource Capital posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Resource Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Resource Capital.

Get Resource Capital alerts:

Resource Capital (NYSE:RSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Resource Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 76.28%. The business had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RSO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resource Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Resource Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Resource Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Resource Capital (NYSE:RSO) traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 214,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 134.66 and a current ratio of 141.52. Resource Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Resource Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

In other Resource Capital news, CEO Robert C. Lieber acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Cohen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 35,775 shares of company stock valued at $236,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSO. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resource Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Resource Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,556,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Resource Capital by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 236,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,181 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Resource Capital by 406.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 303,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 243,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Resource Capital by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,730 shares in the last quarter. 52.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/0-24-earnings-per-share-expected-for-resource-capital-corp-rso-this-quarter.html.

Resource Capital Company Profile

Resource Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. The Company operates through four segments: Commercial Real Estate Debt Investments, Commercial Finance, Residential Mortgage Lending and Corporate & Other. The Commercial Real Estate Debt Investments segment includes the Company’s activities and operations related to commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate-related securities and investments in real estate.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resource Capital (RSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resource Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resource Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.