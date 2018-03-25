Koch Industries Inc. Invests $217,000 in MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter worth $276,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 2,026.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara J. Duganier sold 3,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $52,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,872.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 180,621 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $3,431,799.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,775 shares of company stock valued at $9,054,195. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of MRC Global in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

MRC Global stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,499.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.56. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.63 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. equities analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/12810-shares-in-mrc-global-mrc-acquired-by-koch-industries-inc-updated.html.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc is an industrial distributor of pipe, valves and fittings and related products and services to the energy industry. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Canada and International. Its U.S. segment includes the United States Eastern Region and Gulf Coast, and the United States Western Region.

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.