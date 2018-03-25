X Square Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,624 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director James D. Sinegal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $5,761,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 746,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,316,900.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $3,150,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,572.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,859 shares of company stock valued at $20,176,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $180.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $79,356.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $199.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.76.

WARNING: “X Square Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/1624-shares-in-costco-wholesale-co-cost-purchased-by-x-square-capital-llc-updated.html.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.