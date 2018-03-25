16,258 Shares in QAD Inc. (QADA) Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,258 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of QAD as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QAD in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of QAD in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 10.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 51.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 21.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QAD alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QAD from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on QAD from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

QAD stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. QAD Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/16258-shares-in-qad-inc-qada-acquired-by-stone-ridge-asset-management-llc.html.

QAD Profile

QAD Inc (QAD) is a provider of vertically oriented enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies across the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology and industrial products industries. QAD Enterprise Applications enables measurement and control of business processes and supports operational requirements, including financials, manufacturing, demand and supply chain planning, customer management, business intelligence and business process management.

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.