17,500 Shares in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM) Purchased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A owned about 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 1,353,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $19.88.

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Profile

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

