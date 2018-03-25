180,245 Shares in Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) Purchased by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 180,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000. BB&T Securities LLC owned 5.81% of Tremont Mortgage Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. 13.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremont Mortgage Trust stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused primarily on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate (CRE). Its investments also include subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans and preferred equity interests in entities that own middle market and transitional CRE.

