2GIVE (2GIVE) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

2GIVE (CURRENCY:2GIVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. 2GIVE has a market cap of $3.56 million and $8,886.00 worth of 2GIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 2GIVE has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One 2GIVE coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

2GIVE Profile

2GIVE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2016. 2GIVE’s total supply is 519,365,621 coins. 2GIVE’s official Twitter account is @2GiveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 2GIVE is /r/2GIVE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 2GIVE is 2give.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “2GIVE is a charity and altruism driven project designed to recieve and make donations, tips and transactions. 2GIVE is a PoW/PoS hybrid, which means users can earn 5% interest on their holdings or mine with computational power and earn transaction fees as a reward. 2GIVE can also be used to produce GiftcCards within the wallet. “

Buying and Selling 2GIVE

2GIVE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy 2GIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2GIVE must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 2GIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

