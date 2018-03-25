$306.27 Million in Sales Expected for GATX Co. (GATX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will announce $306.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GATX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $304.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.10 million. GATX posted sales of $316.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full year sales of $306.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GATX.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). GATX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on GATX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on GATX from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

GATX stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,615. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2,664.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. GATX has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $73.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

In other GATX news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 504 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $36,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brian A. Kenney sold 20,112 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $1,432,778.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,578 shares of company stock worth $3,452,793. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,596,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the third quarter valued at about $5,199,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,163,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,805,000 after acquiring an additional 69,597 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 32.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 211,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 51,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of GATX by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 592,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after acquiring an additional 51,273 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “$306.27 Million in Sales Expected for GATX Co. (GATX) This Quarter” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/306-27-million-in-sales-expected-for-gatx-co-gatx-this-quarter-updated.html.

About GATX

GATX Corporation is a global railcar lessor, owning fleets in North America, Europe, and Asia. In addition, the Company operates fleet of the United States-flagged vessels on the Great Lakes and jointly with Rolls-Royce plc, it owns aircraft spare engine lease portfolios in the world. It operates through four business segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GATX (GATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.