$4.18 Million in Sales Expected for Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) will report $4.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvest Capital Credit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.11 million. Harvest Capital Credit posted sales of $5.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will report full year sales of $4.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.67 million to $18.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.88 million per share, with estimates ranging from $18.34 million to $19.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harvest Capital Credit.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harvest Capital Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, major shareholder Jmp Group Llc acquired 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $161,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 84,068 shares of company stock worth $911,793 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.54% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. 9,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,452. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is 242.56%.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

