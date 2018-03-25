4,600 Shares in iShares MSCI Chile Inv. Mt. Idx. Fd(ETF) (ECH) Acquired by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile Inv. Mt. Idx. Fd(ETF) (BATS:ECH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Afam Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile Inv. Mt. Idx. Fd(ETF) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile Inv. Mt. Idx. Fd(ETF) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile Inv. Mt. Idx. Fd(ETF) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Portfolio Strategies Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile Inv. Mt. Idx. Fd(ETF) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile Inv. Mt. Idx. Fd(ETF) stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile Inv. Mt. Idx. F has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Inv. Mt. Idx. Fd(ETF) Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

