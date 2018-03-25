$639.54 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report sales of $639.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $648.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $635.00 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $625.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $639.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TTM Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on TTM Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 666,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,100. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1,584.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.65.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider William Kent Hardwick sold 2,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,760.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 3,975 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $63,957.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,765.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,950. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in TTM Technologies by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 47,776 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in TTM Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 89,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in TTM Technologies by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 807,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 157,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of printed circuit board (PCB) products and is focused on technologically advanced PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions (E-M Solutions). As of January 2, 2017, the Company operated a total of 25 specialized facilities in North America and China. The Company’s segments include PCB, E-M Solutions and Corporate.

