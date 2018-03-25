$65.85 Million in Sales Expected for K2M Group Holdings Inc (KTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KTWO) will report sales of $65.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for K2M Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.80 million. K2M Group reported sales of $61.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that K2M Group will report full year sales of $65.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.70 million to $282.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $309.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $307.70 million to $310.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow K2M Group.

K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). K2M Group had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut K2M Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of K2M Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut K2M Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price objective on K2M Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo cut K2M Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K2M Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTWO. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of K2M Group during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in K2M Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 201,918 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 53,126 shares in the last quarter. Folger Hill Asset Management LP acquired a new position in K2M Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,080,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in K2M Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after buying an additional 38,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in K2M Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,164,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after buying an additional 267,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,365. K2M Group has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $907.68, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.42.

K2M Group Company Profile

K2M Group Holdings, Inc is a medical device company focused on designing, developing and commercializing spine and minimally invasive technologies and techniques. The Company’s solutions are focused on achieving three-dimensional Total Body Balance. Its spine products are used by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity (primarily scoliosis), trauma and tumor.

